Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWST. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,713 shares of company stock worth $1,430,063. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 307,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

