Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.13.

Shares of EA opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $908,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

