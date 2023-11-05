HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a PE ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 111,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 126.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

