Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGLE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($37.00). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 22,195.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,858,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

