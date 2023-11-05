Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Further Reading

