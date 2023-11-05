Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.50 at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$24.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Corporate insiders own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.