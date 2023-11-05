TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$32.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$124.38.

Shares of X stock opened at C$29.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.42. The company has a market cap of C$8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$30.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

