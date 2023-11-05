TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$32.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$124.38.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TMX Group
TMX Group Price Performance
TMX Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 54.14%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.