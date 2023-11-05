Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Lowered to C$123.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$123.38.

TIH opened at C$110.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.99. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$96.20 and a 12-month high of C$117.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

