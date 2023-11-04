Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 18,612 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 114,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 49,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.