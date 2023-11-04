Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 786,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 209,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 157,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

BAC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

