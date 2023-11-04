Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 529,601 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $128,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $240.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

