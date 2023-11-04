Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,844 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average is $238.26.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

