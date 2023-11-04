Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 137 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.87 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.