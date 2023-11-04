Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.