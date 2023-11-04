abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $499.62 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $318.76 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.48 and a 200 day moving average of $457.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

