Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $219.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $699.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.