Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.