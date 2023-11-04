Versor Investments LP Invests $714,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $401.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.03.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
