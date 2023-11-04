New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

