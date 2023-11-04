Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.87 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

