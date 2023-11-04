Bfsg LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.89 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.22. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

