Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.52.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

