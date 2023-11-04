HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

KLAC stock opened at $499.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.69. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.76 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

