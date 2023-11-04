Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 282 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $567.63 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.31. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

