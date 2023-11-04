Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 410 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.8% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 133,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in FedEx by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $154.10 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

