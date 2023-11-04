Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $91.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.