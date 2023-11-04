Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 91,676 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $119,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $119.22 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $260.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

