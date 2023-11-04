New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,463 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $62,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after buying an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.30. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.