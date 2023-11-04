The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $123.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

