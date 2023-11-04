Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.