Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 115 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.