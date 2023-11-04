Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $194.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

