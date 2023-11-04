Coastline Trust Co Sells 620 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.03 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

