Human Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.