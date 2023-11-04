Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 261 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

QQQ opened at $367.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.51. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

