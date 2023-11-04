Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $250.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.35 and its 200 day moving average is $252.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

