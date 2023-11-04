Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 34,582 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $53.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

