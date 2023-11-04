Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $100.89 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

