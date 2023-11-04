Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.