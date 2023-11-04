The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

