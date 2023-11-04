Bfsg LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

