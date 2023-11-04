Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

