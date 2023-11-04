Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 7,548 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

