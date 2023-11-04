Bfsg LLC Makes New $914,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TDG stock opened at $882.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $563.98 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

