HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

