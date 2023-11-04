Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

