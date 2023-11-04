Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,617,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.34 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

