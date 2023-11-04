Coastline Trust Co Has $997,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works Stock Up 4.5 %

American Water Works stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.