Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 270.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,019,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 4.5 %

AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

