Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,416 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

NYSE CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

